David Arlen Sunnucks
David Arlen Sunnucks, 90, went to Heaven to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on November 9, 2019.
David, an Army-Air Force veteran, was the son of Howard Sunnucks and Reba Morris Sunnucks.
David, a former Ontario resident, is survived by his wife Patricia Walters Sunnucks, son Marc (Rosella) Sunnucks, Cynthia (James) McGathey, son Michael (Mary) Sunnucks and Elizabeth Simpson.
David is also survived by grandchildren Amy McGathey, Alex McGathey, Bryan Sunnucks, Brent Sunnucks, Emily Sunnucks and Kevin Bergman; sister Sondra (Kenneth) Leintenberger, deceased brothers James (Harriett) Sunnucks, Howard (Joan) Sunnucks, George Michael (Karen) Sunnucks and deceased sister Joan (Al) Sowash.
A private military service will be held November 14, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Clearwater, Florida.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019