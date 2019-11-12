Resources
More Obituaries for David Sunnucks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Arlen Sunnucks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Arlen Sunnucks Obituary
David Arlen Sunnucks

David Arlen Sunnucks, 90, went to Heaven to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on November 9, 2019.

David, an Army-Air Force veteran, was the son of Howard Sunnucks and Reba Morris Sunnucks.

David, a former Ontario resident, is survived by his wife Patricia Walters Sunnucks, son Marc (Rosella) Sunnucks, Cynthia (James) McGathey, son Michael (Mary) Sunnucks and Elizabeth Simpson.

David is also survived by grandchildren Amy McGathey, Alex McGathey, Bryan Sunnucks, Brent Sunnucks, Emily Sunnucks and Kevin Bergman; sister Sondra (Kenneth) Leintenberger, deceased brothers James (Harriett) Sunnucks, Howard (Joan) Sunnucks, George Michael (Karen) Sunnucks and deceased sister Joan (Al) Sowash.

A private military service will be held November 14, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Clearwater, Florida.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -