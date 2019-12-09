|
David B. Harshbarger
Shelby - David B. Harshbarger, age 83, of Shelby, died late Sunday night, December 8, 2019 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Dave was born July 14, 1936 in Lakewood, Ohio, the son of the late Elmer E. and Eleanor E. (Bennett) Harshbarger. He was a 1953 graduate of Lakewood High School prior to continuing his education at Kent State University from where he earned a degree in business administration as an accounting major in 1957. Dave then served his country in a special program in the United States Army where he was active duty for 6 months and was an active reserve for the next five and a half years.
Dave's career began after graduation with Republic Steel in Cleveland in an accountant training program and later moved to Shelby taking a job at Shelby Building and Loan Company where he was offered a job as a loan officer and vice president. He retired in 1999 from Mechanics Bank where he was serving as branch manager in Lexington. Dave's involvement in organizations was exponential as he was a member of the Shelby Athletic Club (SAC) where he served as treasurer for over 40 years, Junior Achievement, Shelby Rotary Club, Shelby Home and Public Health Board of Directors, Shelby Y Board of Directors at its conception and building in the late 1970's, Shelby Jaycees, and had been the bookkeeper for the First United Methodist Church in Shelby where he was a member.
Dave and his late wife, Nancy, were very social people and having family and friends near was regular. Together they enjoyed playing bridge with several groups and traveling anywhere with water and sand. They were fierce supporters of anything family and enjoyed supporting their children and grandchildren in all their activities.
Dave is survived by his daughters: Jill A. (Ray) Ryan of Cazenovia, NY and Julie (Ken) Swanger Ensman of Shelby; he was BooBoo to 4 grandchildren: Kayla (John) Roberts, Erica (Tyler) Fairchild, Connor Ryan, and Liam Ryan; 2 great grandchildren: Brooklyn and Quinn Roberts; 3 step grandchildren: Andrew (Sierra) Ensman, Chris (Amanda) Ensman, and Sarah (Donnie) Adkins; 7 step great grandchildren: Ayden, Savannah, Urijah, Riley, Mikey, Leah, and Carlin; sister-in-law: Cindy (Lynn) Wright; and his constant companion and granddog: Kayt. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Nancy E. (Shoemaker) Harshbarger, on Christmas Day 2013; a son-in-law: John W. Swanger in 2008; and 2 sisters: Marilyn Wittebort and Virginia Ann Harshbarger.
Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10-11 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11 am. Military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail at the funeral home and burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby Y, Shelby Athletic Boosters, or Shelby Academic Boosters and left in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019