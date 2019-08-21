|
David Bishop Powell
Ontario - David Bishop Powell, 60, of Ontario, passed away at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born May 14, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Edward and M. Connie (Bishop) Powell.
A kind and gentle man, David was always willing to lend a hand and help anyone. A loving husband and devoted father, David valued his family and the time they spent together. David was a 1977 graduate of St. Peter's Catholic High School, and was employed as a mechanic. David enjoyed being outdoors and was often involved in a project of some sort as he loved to be busy. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Stacie (Riddlebaugh) Powell; his two sons, Michael Powell and Mark Powell both of Mansfield, his sisters, Dawn Fraley of Mansfield, Mary Kay Powell of Cincinnati, and Cindy (Dave) Wallace of London, Ohio; his brothers, Dr. Edward (Missy) Powell of Sackets Harbor, New York, and Nathan Powell of Nashville, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Kimberly (Brad) Scott of Tiro; his mother-in-law, Joyce Riddlebaugh of Mansfield, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Michael Riddlebaugh and a brother-in-law, Charles Fraley.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 West First Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019