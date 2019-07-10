|
|
David Carmon Kodak, 75, of Ashland passed away Saturday night July 6, 2019 at the Arbors at Mifflin following an extended illness.
He was born in Clintwood, Virginia on July 5, 1944 and was the son of Charlie and Vercia (Rose) Kodak. He had been a resident of Ashland for the past 42 years moving here from Mansfield, Ohio.
He had been employed at Ohio Brass for over 22 years as a molder and then worked at Budd, later Bosch company, as a machinist and tow-motor operator.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Army.
He had attended the Bethel Baptist Church, was a lifetime member of Ashland VFW Post 1067 and a member of the Central Chevy of Ohio. He enjoyed working on his car and going to car shows and was an avid hunter and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren.
On July 9, 1976 he was married to Wilma L. Everson who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter, Regina (David) Piatt of Ashland; one son, Brian (Rhonda) Day of Ashland and two sons from a previous marriage, Rick and David Kodak of Upper Sandusky; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Dan) Lefurde, Brian K Day II, Sheena Henthorn and Chase Michael Henthorn.; and two step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Chaplain Gerald Gess officiating. Burial will be in the Nankin Cemetery with the Ashland Veterans Honor Guard providing full military honors. Friends may call Thursday July 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday one hour prior to the time of the Services at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1050 Dauch Drive, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting denbowfh.com
Published in the News Journal on July 10, 2019