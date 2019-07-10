Services
Denbow Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory
313 Center Street
Ashland, OH 44805
(419) 281-2566
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home
313 Center Street
Ashland, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home
313 Center Street
Ashland, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home
313 Center Street
Ashland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kodak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Carmon Kodak


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Carmon Kodak Obituary
David Carmon Kodak, 75, of Ashland passed away Saturday night July 6, 2019 at the Arbors at Mifflin following an extended illness.

He was born in Clintwood, Virginia on July 5, 1944 and was the son of Charlie and Vercia (Rose) Kodak. He had been a resident of Ashland for the past 42 years moving here from Mansfield, Ohio.

He had been employed at Ohio Brass for over 22 years as a molder and then worked at Budd, later Bosch company, as a machinist and tow-motor operator.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Army.

He had attended the Bethel Baptist Church, was a lifetime member of Ashland VFW Post 1067 and a member of the Central Chevy of Ohio. He enjoyed working on his car and going to car shows and was an avid hunter and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren.

On July 9, 1976 he was married to Wilma L. Everson who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter, Regina (David) Piatt of Ashland; one son, Brian (Rhonda) Day of Ashland and two sons from a previous marriage, Rick and David Kodak of Upper Sandusky; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Dan) Lefurde, Brian K Day II, Sheena Henthorn and Chase Michael Henthorn.; and two step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Chaplain Gerald Gess officiating. Burial will be in the Nankin Cemetery with the Ashland Veterans Honor Guard providing full military honors. Friends may call Thursday July 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday one hour prior to the time of the Services at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1050 Dauch Drive, Ashland, Ohio 44805.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting denbowfh.com
Published in the News Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denbow Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now