David Charles Boyd
WESTERVILLE - David Charles Boyd, 77, of Westerville and formerly of Galion, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Anne's Hospital in Westerville.
He was born January 25, 1942 in Galion and was the son of John Charles and Marjorie (Casey) Boyd. David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn (Ruehle) Boyd, whom he married on April 16, 1966.
David graduated from Galion High School in 1961 and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked in sales for Gledhill Road Machinery for over 30 years and also for himself at Boyd Machinery in Galion. David loved Galion and was a people person. No matter where he traveled, he would see someone he knew.
He was a member of the B.P. O. Elks Galion Lodge 1191 and a very active member of the Galion Boosters. David volunteered with Ferd Unkrich at the Pickle Run Festival for many years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and snowmobiling.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Lisa (Dan) DeNero of Galena; son John Charles (Kimberley) Boyd of Powell; three grandchildren, Taylor DeNero, Lindsey DeNero and Ryan Boyd, sister Linda Chambers of Galion and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Walt Chambers.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Galion Tigers Booster Club in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of David Boyd, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020