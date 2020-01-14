Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Charles Boyd


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Charles Boyd Obituary
David Charles Boyd

WESTERVILLE - David Charles Boyd, 77, of Westerville and formerly of Galion, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Anne's Hospital in Westerville.

He was born January 25, 1942 in Galion and was the son of John Charles and Marjorie (Casey) Boyd. David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn (Ruehle) Boyd, whom he married on April 16, 1966.

David graduated from Galion High School in 1961 and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked in sales for Gledhill Road Machinery for over 30 years and also for himself at Boyd Machinery in Galion. David loved Galion and was a people person. No matter where he traveled, he would see someone he knew.

He was a member of the B.P. O. Elks Galion Lodge 1191 and a very active member of the Galion Boosters. David volunteered with Ferd Unkrich at the Pickle Run Festival for many years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and snowmobiling.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Lisa (Dan) DeNero of Galena; son John Charles (Kimberley) Boyd of Powell; three grandchildren, Taylor DeNero, Lindsey DeNero and Ryan Boyd, sister Linda Chambers of Galion and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Walt Chambers.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Galion Tigers Booster Club in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of David Boyd, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
Download Now