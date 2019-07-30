|
|
David Conant Jr.
Mansfield - David Conant Jr., 93, of Mansfield, Ohio, went to sleep and forgot to wake up on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born April 1, 1926 in Chauncey, Ohio, to the late David Edward and Mable Viola (Hook) Conant.
David had previously worked at the B&O Railroad as a carpenter, Westinghouse in the research lab and then was a manager of the Mansfield Water Treatment Plant. He was a U.S. Army Veteran stationed in the South Pacific, having served in World War II being among one of the first occupation troops in Japan. David was a part of McArthur's boy scouts. He was a Past Master, lifetime member and trustee of Venus Lodge #152 F & AM, a Past High Priest of Chapter #28 R.A.M., Past Monarch of Baku Grotto and enjoyed spending time with Grotto Campers, Past Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star Ruth Chapter #17 O.E.S., founding member of the High Twelve Club, and a member of Commandery #21 K.T. and Council #94 R.S.M. David was also a member of the American Legion #12 and VFW #3493. He enjoyed wintering in Brownsville, TX for the last 30 years. David was an avid fisherman and loved to go camping. He thoroughly enjoyed going to country music concerts.
David is survived by his sons, David L. Conant, Jerry (Nonita) Conant and Mike Conant; brothers, John and Paul F. Conant; sister, Barbara Friesner; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and his dog, Karma.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Conant; son, Roger Conant; and brother Marion Conant.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. David will be laid to rest at 2:00 p.m., Friday, at Maple Grove cemetery in Baltimore, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 30, 2019