David Coovert Sr.
David Coovert Sr.

Willard - David Coovert Sr., 73, of Willard, Ohio passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.

David was born in Willard, Ohio to the late Richard and Christine (Baker) Coovert. He married Brenda Johnson on July 2, 1971 in Duluth, Minnesota and she survives in Willard. Also surviving are his children: David Coovert Jr of Willard, Joel (Tracy) Coovert of Stow, Ohio, Kim Knick of Willard and Jessica (Jonathan) Rimmer of Kernersville, North Carolina, 10 grandchildren and a brother Darryl Coovert. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter Tori and a sister Sandra.

David received his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Engineering from Ohio State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. David enjoyed studying World War II history and making model airplanes. David was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan and playing the trumpet in many area community's bands. Most of all, David loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

A Celebration of Life Service for David will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 323 S. Myrtle Ave., Willard , Ohio 44890.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with David's family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in News Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
