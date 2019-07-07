|
|
David E. Ewing
Willard - David E. Ewing, 80, of Willard, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. He was born on May 17, 1939 in Fremont, Ohio to the late Lloyd and Margaret (Phillips) Ewing.
Having been raised in Clyde, Dave was a 1957 graduate of Clyde High School. He went to work for RR Donnelley in 1960 and retired in 2002. During his employment, he served in the United States Navy from 1964 until 1968.
Dave was known for his artistic skills and enjoyed listening to classical music. He had a great sense of humor, liked to fish and enjoyed just getting out for a drive.
Surviving are his loving wife of 44 years, Karen (Wise) Ewing; three children, Scott, Tony and Denise Ewing; brother, Richard Ewing; two nieces, Gail Marshall and Julie Ewing; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Anna (Don) Schriner, Pauline Faulhaber, Esther (Jim) Stacklin, Ken (Barbara) Wise, Barbara Stanfield and Judith Metz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Phillip; and sister, Susan Ewing.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, with the rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Sulphur Springs with burial to follow in Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019