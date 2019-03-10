|
David E. Fischer
Mansfield - David E. Fischer, 65, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born October 25, 1953 in Marion, Ohio, he was one of seven children of Maurice Richard and Polly (Akers) Fischer.
David was a quiet yet jovial man who always had a smile on his face ~ hence his nickname "Smiley". After graduating from Ontario High School he served proudly in the US Army. He retired from AK Steel following more than 30 years of service and also served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. David was a little league soccer coach, and a Boy Scouts leader. He was particularly proud of taking the Boy Scout troupe camping in Canada. David enjoyed working on his farm where he raised and rode horses. He was a very good man and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Regina (Pringle) Fischer; his son, David (Abigail) Fischer; his step children, Brandi Smith and Jacob Smithberger; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Riley; step grandchildren, Alyssa and Ciarra; and his siblings, Larry Fischer, Dan (Maureen) Fischer, Jim (Cindy) Fischer, Rick (Josette) Fischer, Rhonda Williams and Roger (Maggie) Fischer; his mother, Polly Fischer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Fischer and a son, Eric Black.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of David E. Fischer.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019