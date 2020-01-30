|
David E. Johnston
Ashland - David E. Johnston, 89, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 29, 2020 in Crystal Care Center, Mansfield, Ohio
David was born September 18, 1930 near Lexington, Ohio the son of the late Edward L. and Elma Irene (Riddlebaugh) Johnston. He has lived in Ashland County since 1936 and graduated from Polk High School, class of 1948.
He was a Corporal in the United States Army, Company E, 145th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Division for 5 years.
He worked as a draftsman for Ideal Electric Company in Mansfield, Ohio for over 44 years retiring on January 6, 1996.
He is a member of St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Mansfield, Ohio.
David enjoyed golfing and traveling, visiting Myrtle Beach, S.C. numerous times.
David was married to Anastasia Kaloumenous on July 3, 1983.
He is survived by his wife, Anastasis Johnston; two sisters, Harriet Starkey and Barbara (Howard) Reed; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, James, Eugene, Donald and Thomas and two sisters, Marcella Wickham, June Metcalf.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Mansfield, Ohio with Father Michael Ellis officiating. A private family burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 265 W. Third Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting denbowfh.com
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home is assisting the Johnston family with the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020