David Earle Deaner,Sr.
Shelby - David Earle Deaner Sr., age 72, died Wednesday January 8, 2019 at his home in Shelby.
Born April 8, 1947 in Morgantown, West Virginia to William & Evelyn (Sweeney) Deaner Sr., he had been a Shelby resident since the 1960's. David was a 1965 graduate of Shelby High School and retired in 2010 from ArcelorMittal in Shelby after 42 years of service.
David was deacon at the Taylortown Community Church. He enjoyed cars, attending car shows, drag racing and flying his Piper Tri Pacer airplane.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine "Rena" (Kinsey) of Shelby; two sons, David Jr. (Carolyn) Deaner and Daniel (Crystal) Deaner all of Willard; daughter, Deanna (Greg) Ratliff of Shelby; his grandchildren, twins, Macy & Megan Deaner, twins, Brady & Brandon Deaner, Jourdan (Jeff) Sallee, Marcus (Megan) Hall, Kelsey Deaner, Jakeb Deaner, Dustin Ratliff, Derek Ratliff and Dylan Ratliff; great-grandchildren Raelynn, Greyson, Devyn, Mason, and one on the way; one brother William (Renee) Deaner Jr., of Florida; one sister Rebecca (Nick) Tridico of Shelby; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:30AM with Pastor Doug Tackett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Taylortown Community Church, 2656 Taylortown Rd. Shelby, OH. 44875 or Hospice of North Central Ohio, 2131 Park Avenue West, Suite 400, Ontario, OH 44906.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020