Alexandria - David Eric Horner, 53, passed away on September 21, 2020. He was born June 6, 1967 in Morgantown, West Virginia and was the son of Dave and Mary Donna Horner.

He graduated from Lexington High School in 1985 and The Ohio State University in 1989 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Dave worked at US Cargo as a Fleet and Safety Director; OKI as a Safety Trainer; Buckeye Ready Mix as a Customer Service Manager.

He later began writing and authored nine fiction novels. Dave was a life-long fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers. Dave faced all of his struggles with optimism and grace. His sense of humor was endless and our lives will be much less joyful with his passing. The love Dave and Kathy (wife) shared was powerful and endless and their time together was much too brief. Dave was a loving, devoted son and brother and truly loyal friend. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; parents Dave and Mary Donna; sister, Sharon and countless friends.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name and mailed to: Lexington Athletic Boosters, c/o 103 Clever Lane, Lexington, Ohio 44904




Published in News Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
