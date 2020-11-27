Dr. David Fleming
Mansfield - Dr. David Francis Fleming of Mansfield Ohio passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on November 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM. Dave was one of six children; he and his twin brother Donald were born on December 18, 1938 to LaRue Beattie and Walter Francis Fleming of Huntington, Long Island, New York. Walt was one of the preeminent contractors who developed Huntington through the early 20th century. The family moved to Columbus, Ohio shortly after WW II to East North Broadway, just up the road from Dave's beloved Buckeyes
Dave graduated from Bexley High School in 1956 where he excelled academically and athletically. He held the school record for the mile run for 28 years and qualified for the state championship in swimming two years running. He was accepted into The Ohio State University Dental School after the first quarter of his junior year at OSU. Graduating in 1964, he promptly joined the United States Army Dental Corps, serving in both Korea and Germany. In the storied town of Würzburg, Germany, Pamela Schellman, a college student on summer break, caught up with him and they soon married on the romantic banks of the Main River. They were privileged to travel extensively and delighted in the birth of their first born son before mustering out of the military and choosing Mansfield, Ohio to set up Dave's dental practice and raise a soon-to-be-growing family.
Beloved by patients and blessed with fast friends Dave never met a stranger. He had an indefatigable energy, a joy for life, and a generous, positive spirit that he poured into his cherished family, his patients and staff, his many friends, and the communities he served. Through the years he served on many committees of area organizations. As an active member of the St. Peter's parish and schools he proudly coached the high school girls' tennis team through many successful seasons. Dave was always there through his children's many sports, youth programs, and activities. He participated annually in both the Woodland Club and Mansfield News Journal city summer tennis tournaments. He took great pride in being inducted into the Lakewood Racquet Club Hall of Fame in 2011 in recognition of his passionate promotion of the sport he loved.
As the years passed Dave realized one of his greatest joys as he gardened with his two good friends Dave Bell and Dave Kracker out on the Bellwood property. The "Dirt Devils' " bounty has gone out to many friends, food banks, and charities for more than 25 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved Pam and her large extended family who loved Dave as a brother and his children and their families: David Fleming II of Ohio; Dennis and Elizabeth (Teall), Anna and her son Reid and fiancé Barry Massie, Julia, Laura, and Mark of North Carolina; Doug and Heidi (Poletto), John, Helen, Samuel, and Lucy of New York; and Karin (Dave Evans), LCpl Joseph Manning, USMC, Pamela, Lauren, and Simon Manning of Mansfield, Ohio, Jon, Jill, and Nash Evans of Mansfield,Ohio, Jasmine, Will, and Raya Gunsalus of Brecksville, Ohio, Christian and Natalie Evans of Mansfield, Ohio, and Ariel, Jacob, and Eden Watchel of Mansfield, Ohio. Also surviving are brothers Donald Louis (Charlotte) of Houston, Texas and Patrick Michael (Bronwen) of Las Vegas, Nevada, sister Susan Tucker of Marysville, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol (Armbruster), brother Walter Vincent, and nephew Thomas Francis.
There was a final mass for Dave on November 21st where his twelve grandchildren and great-grandson Reid carried him on the first leg of his spiritually journey. The service was live-streamed on Mansfield St. Peter's Youtube channel and is easily accessible at https://www.youtube.com/user/stpetersmansfieldoh
.
There will be a future memorial and celebration of his life when the circumstances permit. With humble gratitude the family thanks the EMS and trauma and ICU teams at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital for their extraordinary care and also the many thoughtful family and friends who showered Dave's family with prayers, love, and support. Memorial offerings may be made to the St. Peter's Parish General Fund or a worthy veterans' cause such as Wounded Warriors
' Family Support or Homes For Our Troops. Snyder Funeral Homes Marion Avenue is serving the Fleming Family.