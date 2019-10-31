|
David H. Reiter
MANSFIELD - David H. Reiter 79 of Mansfield, passed away October 30, 2019 at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home after an extended illness.
He was born October 21, 1940 in Mansfield, to John and Beatrice Charlene Pfeifer. He was a graduate of Lucas High School and spent 6 years in the Air National Guard of Ohio as a Reserve of the Air Force. He retired after 40 plus years as the Manager of Bearings Incorporated.
David is survived by his 2 brothers, Bob (Judy) Reiter of Medford, WI, and John (Pat) of Georgetown, KY; children, Tonya (Paul) Hampton, Tim Groscost, Trent (Jackie) Groscost; stepchildren, Jerry (Sharla) Kimble, & John (Tammy) Kimble; grandchildren, Trustin (Lori) Hampton, Taryn Allred, Sheri Davis, Trandon Groscost, Taylor (Kelley) Groscost, Tuesday Lica, Talisa Schendel, Travis (Alicia) Groscost, Tabatha Wagner, Joe Elliot, Tyler (Ashleigh) Groscost, Tevin (Carissa) Groscost, Tessa Groscost, & Tanner Groscost; step grandchildren Jeri, Autumn, Bryce, Ryan, Jonathan and Kelly; great grandchildren, Talor Hampton, Kalee Hampton, Treven (Nicole) Allred, Taelyn Allred, Tristin Davis, Tate Davis, Tracen Groscost, Truman Groscost, Tahlia Groscost, Bailey Lica, Blake Lica, Brent Lica, EmmJay Lica, Shelbey Rush, Isabella Rush, James Wagner, Austin Wagner, Cayleigh Groscost, Trey Groscost, Tavin Groscost, Tevin Groscost, & Tarissa Groscost; step great grand children Archer, Beckett, Willow, Weslynn, Max and Drew; great-great Grandchildren, Braden Groscost, Bralynn Peyton, Tryston Allred. Other special daughters-in-law Lynn, Karol, Cheryl, Rose, & Tracy; nieces, Cathy Hopkins, & Melanie (John) Wagner and nephews, Steve (Sue) Reiter, & John E (Karen) Reiter.
Preceeded in death by his parents, his first wife Shirley Long Groscost Reiter on April 18, 1994, his second wife Helen "Sis" Perman Kimble Reiter on October 23, 2019, and two sons Todd Groscost, & Tevin Groscost.
David will always be remembered for his "dry" sense of humor and having the patience of Jobe. He was a confirmed bachelor who eventually married a woman with five young children, known as the 5 Tornados. Upon his introduction to the Tornados, he knew that his baby blue Mercury Cougar wouldn't do if the family were going to go anywhere together. A week later he arrived driving a Mercury Montego station wagon and took the whole family to Cedar Point. The Tornados decided then that Dave was a keeper. He stood by them through thick and thin and loved unconditionally. He always said "I ain't going nowhere, I will always be here", and he was until the very end. They were so grateful and lucky to have Daddy Dave in their lives.
The family would like to thank Winchester Terrace Nursing Home and staff and a special thank you to Miss Angie and Miss Vicky for your outstanding care and compassion.
Ohio Health Hospice came into David's life on October 2, 2019 giving him excellent care and making his transition so much easier for both he and his family. In Lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Ohio Health Hospice in care of Snyder Funeral Home.
Calling hours will be Monday November 4, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm in Mansfield Memorial Park Ontario, officiated by Chaplin Dianna Barr from Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019