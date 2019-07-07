|
David Holbrook
Mansfield - David Holbrook, 57, of Mansfield, passed away early Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield. He was born April 15, 1962, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Eugene M. and Julia (Everman) Holbrook.
He graduated from Malabar High School in 1981 and was an electrician and plumber by trade. David was an accomplished musician who loved playing both rock and roll and country music. He enjoyed acting and was an integral part of the Mansfield Playhouse. He lived in Roanoke, Virginia for a little less than 7 years, and then lived in Oregon-his favorite place-for 13 years before finally settling back in Mansfield. Whether he was riding his motorcycle or hiking, David appreciated the beauty of nature and spent as much time as possible outside. He was a free spirit who loved everyone and was loved deeply in return.
David is survived by his siblings, Randy Holbrook, Steve (Donna) Holbrook and Russ (Joanna) Holbrook; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved and faithful canine companions, Muncha and Paco. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Ginger White.
There will be no visitation or services observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County honoring David's love of animals. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019