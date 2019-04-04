|
David J. Strub
Ashland - David J. Strub, of Ashland passed away at his home on the last weekend of March . Born August 8, 1936 in Clinton, Iowa, he was the son of A.L. and Helen (Grote) Strub.
At an early age, his family moved to Union City, Tennessee where he graduated from Union City High School in 1954. He attended the University of Tennessee and later graduated from Murray State University, Kentucky after serving with the United States Air Force.
David's early career was in real estate appraisal. After working in St. Louis, Missouri, he was transferred to Ohio, eventually settling in Ashland. He then graduated from National Graduate Trust School at Northwestern University. He then worked in the trust departments of Key Bank and Bank One, retiring as a Vice President of Chase Bank, Mansfield, Ohio in 2005.
David was a member of the 20-30 Club, the 51 Club, Kiwanis International and Westbrook Country Club in Mansfield and the Ashland Country Club. He served on the boards of the Richland County Foundation, Renassiance Theatre and Ashland Cemetery. He was a member of Ashland Photography Club, Young Men's Business Club and also served on many boards at First Presbyterian Church of Ashland and was Chairman of the Board of Trustees for some period of time.
David was known locally for the beautiful furniture he designed and made, and his accomplished wood working skills, learned from his father. He studied advanced techniques at Williamsburg, Virginia. For many years, David used his skills in the maintenance and care of the First Presbyterian Church. In retirement, he enjoyed photography and travel.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Margaret (Mason) Strub, whom he married on October 10 1964. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Strub.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Kitty Strub; niece, Sally (John) Mason; nephew, Scott Strub; and great niece, Catherine Margaret Mason all of Memphis, Tennessee. Local survivors are his brother-in-law, Josiah L. Mason and his wife, Jean Mason; nephews, Andrew, Thomas and James Mason; great nephews, Marshall and Aaron Mason all of Ashland; and special friend and companion, Betty Perry.
Friends may call from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Avenue, Ashland. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 320 Church Street, Ashland conducted by Pastor Mike Parker and Rev. Frederick P. Gibbs. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Ashland, Ohio or the Ashland County Community Foundation, the Margaret and David Strub Fund.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019