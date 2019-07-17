David James Harbaugh



Lexington - David James Harbaugh, devoted son, dependable brother, loving uncle & caring cousin passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 at his home in Lexington, OH surrounded by loved ones.



David was born November 26, 1942 to Paul Sr. & Grace (Parisi) Harbaugh. As a teenager he enjoyed helping his father at Paul's Drive-In. He served in the Army & was an MP stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. After his military service he returned to work at the Post Office as a letter carrier, retiring after 42 years. After his father died in 1987 he cared for his mother until her death in 2008.



He enjoyed many things most of which included his family. His favorites were yearly trips to the beach cottage in Huron, outings to Put-In-Bay, family picnics and of course family card night. When he wasn't busy with family gatherings he was devoting his time to volunteering for Meals-On-Wheels and enjoying his Thursday lunch at Donato's with his buddies.



Left to cherish his memory are his brothers Paul Jr. (Donna Sue) Harbaugh, Steve (Debora) Harbaugh, and sister Carol Cassel; uncle Joe (Pat) Parry; nieces Tina (Chris) Baker, Leslie (Rich) Leo and niece/goddaughter Amy (Jay) Goyal; nephews Mike (Misty) Moore, Joshua Cassel, Michael Baker and nephew/godson Matthew David Cassel; cousins Diana Baker, Joyce Turner, Marcy Parry, Jim Parry & Kathleen Dolega. He also leaves behind other cousins, grandnieces & grandnephews and many loving friends & neighbors.



He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Sr. (Grace) Harbaugh and many loving aunts and uncles.



Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 am. Burial with military honors performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Meals-On-Wheels or Catholic Charities may be made through the funeral home.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Saurabh Das, of the Cleveland Clinic and Hospice of North Central Ohio for their quality care.



To view David's tribute video or leave his family a message of condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on July 17, 2019