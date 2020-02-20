|
David James Martin
Asheboro, NC - David James Martin, 46, died unexpectedly at his home January 20, 2020 in Asheboro, NC. He was born September 19, 1973 in Willard, OH to James P. and Brenda S. (Dalton) Martin. He worked many jobs throughout his life including the printing department at RR Donnelley & Sons Co. in Willard, OH.
As well as being a printer, Dave was an artist, a skateboarder, a writer, a musician, a philosopher, and an avid reader. He had a thousand stories and a wicked sense of humor. It is impossible to distill him into a brief paragraph, but he can be defined in part by the people whose lives he touched and by the places he called home; he was a husband, a father, a son, a brother, and a friend. He was a proud Midwesterner through and through. He was a lifelong Detroit Red Wings hockey fan and loved animals.
We miss him with a grief almost as immense as our love. We remember with tears and with aching hearts, but we also remember with laughter - and the hope that, in time, the laughter will overtake the tears.
In addition to his parents of Millboro, VA, he is survived by his wife, Rachel A.J. (Bell) Martin of Asheboro, NC; children, Addison Catherine Martin of Harriman, TN, Malachi James Paul Martin, McKinley Ann Martin and Morgan Matthew Benjamin Martin, all of Mansfield, OH; brother, Paul W. Martin of Columbus, OH; half-brother Todd A. and wife Martika T. Martin, and two nieces all of Roanoke, TX.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, A. Fleming II and Margaret (Johnson) Bell of Bryson City, NC; sisters-in-law, Susannah Bell of Durham, NC and Lucretia Bell of Sylva, NC; a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul W. and Ann C. (Locke) Martin and his maternal grandparents, Whitfield E. and Inez W. (Watts) Dalton.
His wish was to be cremated. His memorial service was held January 24 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Asheboro, NC. His paintings and artwork will be on display at La Luna art gallery at 32 N. Walnut St., Mansfield, OH on May 16, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to , NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness), or the ACLU in his name.
