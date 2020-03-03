|
|
Dr. David Joseph Baddour, DDS
April 12, 1967 - February 29, 2020
Dr. David Joseph Baddour, DDS, age 52 passed peacefully into God's arms on February 29, 2020. Cherished and beloved son of the late Drs. Joseph and Blanch Baddour; beloved brother of Elizabeth J. Baddour, Dr. Raymond J. Baddour and Dr. Christian J. (Rhonda) Baddour; dear uncle to Joseph, David, Michael, Julia, Christopher, Rachel, Skylar, Ciara and Alexa.
Dr. Baddour was born in Irbid, Jordan April 12, 1967. He immigrated to The United States with his family in December of 1967 on an Italian ocean liner named The Michelangelo. The family moved to Mansfield, Ohio, that same year, and Dr. Baddour lived there until 1985, the year he graduated from Mansfield Christian High School. He then moved to Columbus, Ohio to attend The Ohio State University graduating with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Human Nutrition in 1989. Subsequently he obtained his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from The Ohio State University School of Dentistry in 1993. Dr. Baddour devoted his life to the practice of dentistry. He started his own private practice in Pataskala, Ohio in 1994. Over the next 26 years, he mastered the art of dentistry, establishing eight office locations in the state of Ohio employing a staff of approximately 75 individuals. He offered complete family and cosmetic dental care. During his years of practice, he positively touched the lives of thousands of patients. Dr. Baddour and his staff enjoyed a sparkling reputation that attracted people from all over Ohio. He was a perfectionist who will be remembered for his excellence in the practice of dentistry. He was refined, meticulous and had a magnetic sense of humor that was absolutely contagious!
Dr. Baddour first and foremost was a man of faith and a believer who trusted in our Lord Jesus Christ. He was a talented musician who began his studies on the organ at an early age and progressed to become a seasoned drummer and bass guitarist. Throughout high school and adulthood he played in bands which served in many charity outreaches to help the poor during his lifetime. Dr. Baddour's heart of generosity and compassion knew no bounds. He was a martial artist earning a brown belt in Jiu Jitsu and with long strong legs had a masterful powerful kick. His other interests included business, finance, geopolitics, real estate and stock trading. Dr. Baddour was also an avid car enthusiast. He had the amazing talent and knowledge of understanding auto sales and auto leasing outdoing anyone in this field. His auto collection over the years included almost every single type of high-end luxury automobile and exotic sports cars. To Dr. Baddour, it was not just about ownership. It was truly his passion in understanding everything inside and out about every vehicle he owned. His vehicles were always detailed and kept in immaculate condition. He was also a life-long animal lover and cherished his pets as if they were truly part of his family. He leaves behind his beloved Pitbull he named Melania and his late beloved Pitbull he named Trump.
Dr. Baddour was taken from us way too early, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His memory is now eternal, and he is reunited with our cherished and beloved parents whom he missed so much!
Calling hours will be at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 265 West Third Street, Mansfield, OH Saturday March 7, 2020 9:00 AM-1:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 1:00PM. The Rev. Fr. Michael Ellis, Proistamenos presiding. The Very Rev. Fr. Mikhail Edward Mikhail, D. Min. offering the eulogy. Interment will take place at Lexington Cemetery.
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020