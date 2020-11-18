1/1
David L. Carver
1939 - 2020
David L. Carver

Lucas - David L. Carver, 81, of Lucas, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Born February 5, 1939 in Mansfield, he was the son of Elmer Ray and Dortha (Danals) Carver.

David was a 1957 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and following graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corp for two years. He retired from Kokosing in 2004 following 40 years of masonry work.

David loved the outdoors and could always be found roaming the woods and trails. He was devoted to his large loving family and they all adored and idolized him. He loved teaching the kids anything and everything about the outdoors as well as the indoors.

He is survived by the love of his life of almost 61 years, Janice (Prather) Carver, whom he married in 1960; his children, David "Mike" (Heidi) Carver, Tara (Mike) Stevens, Darrin (Linda) Carver and Devin Carver all of Mansfield and Tessa (Bobby) Edwards of Lucas; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and three siblings, Carolyn, Ted and Jerry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Carver and a sister, Kathy Bessimer.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no service held. A private family memorial gathering will be held next summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of David L. Carver.








Published in News Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
