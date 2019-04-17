David L. Secrist



Bellville - David L. Secrist, 66, of Bellville passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at his son's Mansfield home, following a courageous battle with cancer.



The son of Russell and Cuba (Porter) Secrist, Dave was born June 3, 1952 in Mansfield and graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1970.



It was at the former Black Kettle Restaurant in Bellville that he first met Sharyle Jo "Sharry" Weaver. The two were married September 29, 1973 in St. Paul Lutheran Church.



Dave served in the Army National Guard. For over 25 years, he worked for Smith Dairy as a delivery driver and manager.



A supportive father and grandfather, Dave was always present at sporting events encouraging his sons and grandchildren. He was a proud father and grandfather. Dave also enjoyed the outdoors, especially cutting wood and bird watching.



He is survived by his two sons Jeremy (Amy) Secrist and Dave Secrist both of Mansfield; grandchildren Thomas, Sylvia, Emma, Lily, Alayna, and David; sisters Reta (Marlin) Hamilton and Anita Penrose both of Bellville, and Mary (Terry) Shoemaker of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; nieces, nephews and extended family.



Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Sharyle (Sharry) Secrist and brother-in-law Loi Penrose.



The Secrist family will receive friends Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4p.m. - 7p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Private family graveside services will be held in Bellville Cemetery. Celebrant Dave Roberts will officiate.



Memorial contributions to The Ohio State University James Comprehensive Cancer Center or Home Care Matters Hospice may be made at the funeral home.



Published in the News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019