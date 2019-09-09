|
|
David L. Spellman
Lexington - David L. "Dave" Spellman, 81 of Lexington, OH, died Saturday, Sept 7, 2019 in Hospice Mansfield OhioHealth Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born on Nov 18, 1937 in Mansfield at his family's home to Lewis W. & Bernadina (Deppe) Spellman. He retired from ODOT after 29 years. On Nov 4, 1961 he married Saundra S. (Johnson) Spellman. He enjoyed being with his wife and family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, feeding his wildlife animals, and watching his westerns.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Saundra S. (Johnson) Spellman of Lexington. His son John Spellman of Lexington, and two daughters Sherry (Dave) Spellman Moran of Mansfield and Tammy (Jim) Hildebrand of Lexington. His four grandchildren Christina (Levi) Hazlett of Navada, OH, Michael Spellman Moran of Mansfield, Franklin and Hailey Hildebrand of Lexington. His three great-grandchildren Manny Spellman Moran, Ella Hazlett, Rayleigh, and nieces and nephews. One brother and sister-in-law Bill & Mildred Spellman of Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ruth Leech.
His family will receive friends 10 am to 12 noon on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring his life will begin at 12 noon with burial to follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Dave's family. Share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 9, 2019