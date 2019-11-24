|
|
David "Aaron" Lawhorn
Mansfield - David "Aaron" Lawhorn, 27, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. David was born on July 13, 1992 in Shelby, Ohio. He was the son of David and Kim (Frazier) Lawhorn.
David was employed at Mansfield Engineered Components and was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. David enjoyed fishing and he enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend, going to the Lakes this summer and having cookouts. David also loved building legos with his son.
He is survived by his parents, Kim and David Lawhorn; his son, Kenneth Aaron Lawhorn and his son's mother, Mackenzie Taylor of Johnsville; his girlfriend, Deanna Browning of Mansfield; a special aunt, Denise Fultz; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; John and Corene Frazier, and Chester and Genevive Lawhorn; step-grandfather, Ed Perry; uncles, Johnnie and Tony Frazier, Robert "Bobby" Shears, Chester Lawhorn and Donald Perry; his aunts, Carolyn Cantrell and Elizabeth Lawhorn; and special cousin, Tony Lee Frazier.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Hank Webb and Rev. Eldin Mays will officiate the funeral service at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of Wappner Funeral Directors.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019