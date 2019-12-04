Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
David Lee Burke


1958 - 2019
David Lee Burke Obituary
David Lee Burke

Mansfield - David Lee Burke, 61, of Mansfield, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at The Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital. David was born on September 15, 1958 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Russell and Nona (Ray) Burke.

A very fitting career for David as he loved to cook, he was employed at Fork and Fingers for 25 years. He was previously employed at Swan Cleaners and at Tappan. David was the BBQ King, as you could find him barbecuing year around. He was amazing at canning, and his family will miss the canned foods he shared with them. He was always joking with his family, he found joy in making others laugh. David loved shopping and was a sharp dresser, he always made sure his outfit was on point from his hat to his shoes. He was an avid football fan with the Cleveland Browns being his favorite team.

Left to cherish David's memory are his daughter, Treveney Bowman; his grandchildren, Amiyah, Imani, and Ahmik Holland; his brothers, James Sr., Richard, and Kenneth (Vera) Jones; his "special sister" who always cared for him and they shared a special bond, Emma Quander; his sisters, Barbara Helm and Marcel Burke; special cousin who assisted in his care, Marcia Rucker; many other nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Michael Seabrook, Kendell Bethea, Keith Belcher, Ivan Hammock and Randy Fry. David was preceded in death by his parents; his paternal grandparents, Earl and Ethel Burke; his maternal grandparents, James and Pearl (Elder) Ray; and his brother, Jerry A. Burke.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00-8:00 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Jeffrey Jones will officiate the funeral service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:00 am in the funeral home. David will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
