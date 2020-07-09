David McQuate
Mansfield - David McQuate's new life in heaven began Tuesday evening, July 7, 2020. He was surrounded in his home by his precious family in his final moments.
David was born December 19, 1943 in Ashland, OH to the late Carl and Virginia (Dell) McQuate. He graduated from Union High School in 1961 where he met his high school sweetheart, Annie Murphy. They were married on April 18, 1965 and were blessed to have 55 years together.
He worked 25 years for The Tappan Company and Argon Masking for 22 years. He truly enjoyed his years in the work force.
David is a member of Berean Baptist Church and was part of the Crossroads Community Church plant where he served as an elder. He also served in various leadership roles including trustee, Sunday School teacher, Youth Leader and in recent years as a greeter at the front door.
When his sons were growing up, he enjoyed spending many years on Middle Bass Island on Lake Erie, teaching them to fish. He spent hours training his sons to do things that would later benefit them in their lives as adults. Each year there was a vacation to look forward to with children and grandchildren. Everything from Disney World to beaches or a cruise. Above all else, on this earth, he loved his family.
David had a special aptitude for working with his hands, building homes, remodeling homes, building decks, making checkerboards, cornhole sets, doll houses, Thomas the train table, many decorations around the house and gifts for dear friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Annie McQuate, of Mansfield; children Scott McQuate and Robert (Teresa) McQuate; and adopted son in Christ, Robert (Karen) Matos; grandchildren, Keegan (Brooke) McQuate, Brynn McQuate and a great grandson on the way, Paul David McQuate. Brother, Gary McQuate, sister, Janet (James) Rakestraw, and many other dear family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, David also has a great grandbaby in heaven.
Friends may call Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1 - 5 p.m. at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes. The funeral service, giving glory to God, for the life of David McQuate will be held at 11 a.m. at Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Road. Pastor David Vance will officiate. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Family would like guests to be comfortable either wearing a mask or not.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compass Bible Church Treasure Valley where their grandson is Director of Youth Ministries. They may be sent to Snyder Funeral Home, P O Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve David's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.