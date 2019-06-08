|
David O. Walker
Mansfield - David O. Walker, 80, of Mansfield, is now with his beloved parents and brother and Lord, and forever in the hearts of those who knew him, having passed after a long battle of dementia.
David was born and raised in the Dayton area, graduating from Beavercreek High School. He later graduated from Salem College, W.V., where he played football, and where as an alumni, he was awarded the first Rudy Award for team participation. After college, he served in the Army for 2 years during the Bay of Pigs, and was proud still to be able to wear his uniform 40 years later! Also a lover of the outdoors and children, he became a Boy Scout executive, a program he loved and supported all his life, as an executive and scout leader and then father of scouts. David loved and lifted up everyone he met. Later as a business adjunct instructor at North Central State College, as a training consultant on sales techniques for the insurance business, a mentor, and all his other endeavors, he impacted more lives than will ever be known.
The majority of his life, over 40 years, was spent in life insurance sales and estate planning for AXA/Equitable. He believed in the good of people and was proud to serve them. He won numerous sales awards including the prestigious Hall of Fame award and his name resides on a plaque in New York's main AXA office. He worked his job like his life-for the good of all he knew, always wanting the best for everyone, now and in the future. In addition, young folks were his passion, whether at church, in scouting, or with his beloved 10 grandchildren whom he loved. Volunteering was another great passion, especially for the Mehock Relays for many, many years. He was also involved in many community projects and sat on boards including the University Club. But his favorite organization was the Noon Optimist Club, of which he served several terms as president and was a lifetime member. And he was an eternal "optimist", always seeing the best in everyone and in every situation. His favorite activity was holding an Open House for the club and special children at Christmas. They toured his decorated home and viewed his childhood train set, which included a village of over 70 hand-painted miniature buildings in a 1930s-1940s recreated town/country setting which highlighted his family connection to the Wright Brothers. His documented tour is captured on YouTube under "Walkerville 2011 Part 1 and 2" at https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=walkerville+part+1.
David lived his life by example. As a deacon or helper in the First Congregational Church, which he loved, or a 50 year member of the Venus Lodge #152 Free and Accepted Masons, or the University Club, he always had the utmost love and concern for others. Family was most important to him and he loved reunions, and family and friends get-togethers. Leisure time was spent working out at the gym, listening to classical music, watching OSU football, and being with his pet cats. He also enjoyed sharing time together with his wife while gardening, garage saleing, antiquing, traveling, working on his train set, or dancing to the oldies. He loved old cars, civil war history, barbequing, and the church. Never an opportunity was missed to try something new. His mantra was "Eat dessert first! Have fun, as life is too short." Anyone who knew David, knew love and kindness. He and his infectious smile will be sorely missed, but he will remain in the hearts of many.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Beverly; two sons, Gary Walker (and Rhonda) of Lucas and Brandon Weese (and Kristina) of Ontario; two daughters, Katy Amstutz (and Tim) of Shelby and Darcie Meligan (and Jason) of Mansfield; grandchildren, Alexandria, Nicholas, Hunter, Heath, Owen, Gavin, Avery, Austin, Fynn, and Harper; and many cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was greeted into everlasting life by his lord; parents, Pauline and Owen Walker; his brother, Robert Walker; and his many beloved pets, all who preceeded him.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Road, from 12:00-1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Rev. Bruce Haapalainen will officiate the memorial service following at 1:00 pm. Private burial will take place in the First Congregational Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Noon Day Optimist or Boy Scouts of America. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Walker family.
Published in the News Journal on June 8, 2019