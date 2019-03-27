David Schilling



Galion - David A. Schilling, 86, of Mary Esther, Florida and formerly of Galion passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.



He was born January 18, 1933 in Erie, PA. David is preceded in death by his parents the Rev. Andrew and Elizabeth A. (Gilfert) Schilling and sister Evelyn Figley. He was married to Martha A (Earle) Schilling on June 23, 1957 who also preceded him in death. Dave married Ann (Reiter) Jones Schilling on February 17, 1990.



In addition to his wife Ann, he is also survived by, five children, Douglas M. (Kathleen Shaughency) Schilling of Ontario, Gregory D. (Cristine) Schilling of Mary Esther, Fla., Tamara S. (Charles) Winn of Colchester, VT., Lynn (Michael) Keator of Houston, TX and Harold "Hank" Jones of Marion; six grandchildren, William A. Schilling, Nicholas R. Schilling, Jaclyn E. Schilling, Matthew D. Schilling, Brittany L. (Jonathon) Kasischke, Sarah E. (Benjamin) House; three great grandchildren, Beckett Kasischke, Colton Kasischke and Wyatt House.



After graduating from Lancaster High School, he went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts from Wittenberg University, and a Teaching Certificate from Bowling Green State University. He taught art in the Ada and Colonel Crawford school systems until 1968. Prior to leaving teaching, in 1963, Dave founded Schilling Graphics and retired in 1993. Dave is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline. He served as Church Council President at First Lutheran Church in Galion. He also served various organizations to include: Galion City School Board, Fairview Cemetery Association Board, Specialty Graphic Imaging Association, Galion Kiwanis Club, Wittenberg University Board of Directors.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 N. Thoman Street, Crestline, Ohio 44827 where a memorial service will be held immediately following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Private burial service



will be in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.



Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in care of the funeral home.



Published in the News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019