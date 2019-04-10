David Skaggs



Galion - David A. "Dave" Skaggs, 63, of Galion passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at AlterCare of Bucyrus after a battle with lung cancer.



Born April 6, 1956 in Bucyrus, he was the son of the late Robert and Dolores (Kennedy) Skaggs. He married Carol F. (Dyer) Skaggs and she survives.



He was a graduate of Col. Crawford High School in 1974 and owned and operated Suburban and Gala Lanes for 20 years. He also worked for PPG Industries in Crestline for 20 years. Dave was a member of the American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 and VFW Post 4329 both of Galion. He loved fishing and bowling.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Colten J. Skaggs of Galion, sister, Barbara (Larry) Nigh of Bucyrus, brother, Paul (Susan) Skaggs of Crestline and close friend Sherry Thomas of Galion.



A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the American Legion Scarbrough Post 243, 118 S. Market Street, Galion, Ohio 44833.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of North Central Ohio in care of the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of North Central Ohio in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Dave Skaggs, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019