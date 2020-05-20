|
David Tarvin
Shelby - David P. Tarvin, age 90, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. Born April 17, 1930 in Shelby to Stanley M. and Mary Phyliss (Payne) Tarvin, he was a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1948 graduate of Shelby High School, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University. He served with the Ohio Air National Guard 164th Fighter Squadron in Mansfield from 1948 to 1956. In 1958 he began working at the AMF Co. plant in Shelby as Chief Accountant. In 1967 David took employment in the accounting department with Empire-Reeves Steel Corporation and retired in 1991 as Manager of Office Services and Division Taxes.
David was elected to four successive terms on the Shelby Board of Education, served on the Park Village Board and served for nine years as Treasurer of Park Village, served as Treasurer on the Board of North Central Ohio Junior Achievement, served as Treasurer of Pony League Baseball and President of Little League Baseball in the 1970's.
He was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ where he served as an elder and was an active member of the Shelby Jaycees.
David enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his euchre card club group.
He is survived by three children Michael D. and Amy Tarvin of Conroe, TX., Lorna and Todd Albert and Tim and Kari Tarvin, all of Shelby; eight grandchildren Michael (Alicen) Albert and Cody (Felicia) Albert, Rachel (Tim) Herbert and Rebekah Tarvin, Kayla (Lee) Klopfenstein, Krista (Ben) Carver, Kendra (Cody) Bryant, Garrett Hickman; ten great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Jeanne Mullan Tarvin, two grandchildren, Grant and Kent Hickman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Crestwood Care Center for the excellent care that was given to David during his stay.
Graveside services will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Services will be conducted by his son Chaplain Michael Tarvin. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial expressions may be made to the , c.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020