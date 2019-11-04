|
David V. Carr
Mansfield - It is with deep sadness that we must announce that our dad, Retired Air Force SSGT DAVID V. CARR passed away November 2nd at Dublin Methodist hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He passed two- and one-half hours before his 88th birthday.
Dad was born November 3rd, 1931 in Kayford, West Virginia to Bill & Dotie Carr. Dad was a proud West Virginian. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on July 23rd, 1931 and would go on to serve for twenty-one years. He met the love of his life, Doris Manning at church. They married on December 19th, 1953.
Together they traveled from air base to air base. His assignments took them to places like Morocco, England, and Montana to name a few. While at his various bases he played on local Air Force teams for baseball and softball. He coached and umpired many other sports as well.
They had four children during their marriage. The surviving children are Deena (Harvey) Maness, David Carr Jr. (Cynthia), Douglas Carr (Dusty) and Derek Carr. Grandchildren surviving are Chad Carr (Michelle), Adam Carr, Mary Plogsted (Scott), Alissa Polles, Amanda Borland (Chris), Justin Taylor (Myca), Leah Taylor-Savage (Andrea), Harvey Maness Jr. (Sarah), Aubrye Carr (Antonio), Dalton Carr, Dillon Carr and CoCo Carr. Great-grandchildren surviving are Owen Fike, Charlize Plogsted, Hayden Plogsted, Layla Taylor, Lennon Taylor, Zeke Taylor, Dominic Tesca and Stella Maness.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Carr, his parents, and all his siblings.
In January of 1972, David retired from the military and moved to Ontario, Ohio. They quickly became part of the community. David coached and umpired many years in the community. They both enjoyed following their children in all their athletic endeavors. He was a member of Amvets Post 31 and was post commander many times.
Calling hours will be Wednesday November 6th from 4pm to 7pm at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Ave West, Mansfield, Ohio. Funeral services will be Thursday November 7th at 11:00am at the funeral home followed by a graveside at Ontario Cemetery with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
He was larger than life and loved by many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for funeral expenses at the funeral home or online at www.herlihy-chambers.com.
