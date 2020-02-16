|
David Waldo Meeks
Bellville - David Waldo Meeks, 74, of Mill Road, Bellville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday morning, February 15, 2020 in his family home of Bellville, Ohio following an extended illness.
Dave was born on November 26, 1945 in Butler to Marvin and Wilma (Oswalt) Meeks. A gifted athlete, Dave played both football and basketball while in high school and was part of the first graduating class of Clear Fork High School in 1964.
Following High School, Dave married his high school sweetheart, Geraldine "Gerri" (Ritter) Meeks on May 28, 1966, and joined the Navy for 4 years. Later, he earned a Business Degree from Mansfield Business College. Early in their marriage, Dave and Gerri, built a home overlooking their beloved town of Bellville. They had two wonderful children, Tecca and Ty. He absolutely loved life and was always a devoted husband and father.
Dave retired as a Robotics Instructor and WEMR from General Motors in Mansfield/Ontario after 36 years in 2005.
An avid sports fan, Dave always rooted for his favorite team, The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Dave enjoyed many hobbies. In the winter, you could find him at the local ski lodges where he was a season pass holder for many years. Dave loved a great round of golf and spent a lot of his time at the many Golf Courses of Richland County. Some of his other favorite hobbies included fishing, riding his bike, and roller blading. He loved to travel, but also spent a lot of quality time at home with his family "up on the hill". Dave often reminisced about the many trips to Myrtle Beach, Banff, Vail, Aspen, Canada, cruises, and many more. In his later years, you could find Dave attending all the sporting events of his grandchildren, as he was their biggest fan.
Dave never met a stranger and was a devoted friend.
Dave is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Gerri" Meeks of Bellville; children, Tecca and Kevin Harris of Yorktown, Indiana, Ty and Suzi Meeks of Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren, McKenzie and Kathryn Hojara, Hannah Harris, Jared Harris, Taylor Meeks, Adam Meeks, Haley Case, and Lila Case; siblings, Rod (Rita) of Butler, Elaine (Mike) Chillemi of Okeechobee, Florida, Nina Schmidt of Bellville, and Rusty Meeks of Delaware, Ohio; sister-in-laws, Carolyn Meeks of Butler, Mary Meeks of Easley, South Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Dave is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Harry and Katherine Ritter; and brothers, Gary, Steve, Gerald "Bezzy", and Harold.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, where funeral services will be Thursday at 11 am. Pastor Jeff Robertson will officiate. Burial with military honors performed by the Bellville American Legion Post #535 will be held on the funeral home grounds. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the many people/organizations that provided care and support to Dave through his courageous battle; The James Cancer Hospital of Ohio State University, West Bend Nursing & Rehabilitation, Dr. Nyan Win and staff, Ohio Health Hospice, and countless others for their loving dedication.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Multiple Myeloma Opportunities for Research & Education at the James Cancer Hospital. Online condolences may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020