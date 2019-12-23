|
David Will Shelton
Mansfield - David Will Shelton, (affectionately known as "Bishop"), 87, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Bishop was born on January 9, 1932 in Carlisle, Mississippi to Jim and Jimmie (Banks) Shelton. He migrated north and later settled in Illinois with his wife Lucille Bluitt where their daughter was born. Eventually Bishop established roots here in Mansfield, Ohio. He was employed at Ideal Electric Company for over 30 years and retired in 1994. He was also a self-employed garbage collector for many years.
Bishop married Corene Davis Shelton in 1964. Although he'd heard the Voice of God at a very young age, he accepted his call into ministry in the early 1960s. He and Corene worked for decades in youth and prison ministry as well as missions. His pastor's heart has produced sons and daughters in the Gospel ever since. He will be sorely missed.
Bishop was preceded in death by Corene Davis Shelton and Lucille Bluitt Griffin; his son Michael Shelton; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
He is survived by a son, Anthony Davis (Vivian) of Mansfield; 3 daughters, La Sandra Shelton (by Lucille) of Jacksonville FL, Tamara Shelton of Cleveland OH, and Nicolle Shelton of Mansfield; a daughter-in-love, Juanita Shelton; a brother, Essie Shelton, and a sister, Willie Ester Shelton Burr, both of Seattle Washington. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren (2 on the way) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be no visitation hour prior to the time of service. Bishop's homegoing service will begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at The New Community Temple Church of God in Christ, 338 Harker St, Mansfield, Ohio. Interment will be at Mansfield Cemetery. The repast will follow at Conard House, 71 Blymyer Avenue.
Professional services by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain OH 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019