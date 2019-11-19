|
|
Dean Arthur Glenn
Shiloh - Dean Arthur Glenn, 77 of Shiloh went home to be with the Lord, Monday morning, November 18, 2019 with his wife by his side.
He was born on January 26, 1942 in Ashland, the son of the late Russel and Nina (nee Hahn) Glenn.
Dean graduated from Savannah High School, Class of 1960. He married the love of his life, the former Carolyn Ann Lawrence on July 16, 1961.
Throughout his life, he was a dairy farmer raising Brown Swiss' cattle and also raised Dorset sheep. Of course, his farm would not be complete without mention of his Allis-Chalmers tractors. He was also employed for more than 20 years at Crestview Local Schools where he served in several positions including a bus driver and maintenance supervisor. In his earlier years, Dean was employed at Hess & Clark.
Dean was a devoted member of the Southview Grace Brethren Church where he served faithfully on the church board and a Sunday School Teacher. He was a strong man of wisdom and led by example to share the gospel. Dean was a member of the Gideons, the Farmers Institute, a Butler Township Trustee, Crestview School Board member and the Adario Community Players Board for many years; and a lifetime memer of the Brown Swiss Cattle Breeders Association.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mrs. Carolyn Glenn of Shiloh; one son, Scott (Paula) Glenn of League City, Texas; one daughter, Sherry (Neal) Smith of Glenford; two grandchildren, Andrew Glenn and Kassandra Krebs; two step grandsons, Dante and Pascal Lombardo; two brothers, Robert (Marilyn) Glenn of Mansfield and Dr. Theodore (Janice) Glenn of Nankin; one sister, Kathy DeLozier of Mansfield; a brother-in-law, Clark Sprague of Bowling Green; numerous nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Shep.
In addition to his parents, Dean is preceded in death by one grandson, Kurtis Dean Krebs in 2000; and one sister, Melody Sprague on January 16, 2016.
Funeral services will be held, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Southview Grace Brethren Church with Pastor Mark Abel officiating. Interment will be in the Adario Cemetery following the meal and time of fellowship at the church. Friends may call Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Southview Grace Brethren Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southview Grace Brethren Church, 810 Katherine Avenue, Ashland, Ohio 44805 or the Ashland County Cancer Association, 1011 East Main Street, Suite B, Ashland, Ohio 44805 or the , 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio 44906.
For those who may not be able to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019