Dean James Crawford
Shelby - Dean James Crawford, age 85, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby, Ohio. He was born August 25, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Thomas James and Helen May (Hunt) Crawford.
He moved to Springfield Township as a child and graduated from Springfield Township School with the Class of 1953. Dean retired from Ontario local schools where he worked as a custodian. After his retirement, he moved to Shelby. He also worked as a security guard for Schmidt Security. He was an avid fisherman and member of the Richland County Fish and Game Club. Dean was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians. He was interested in recycling and would recycle throughout his neighborhood, which allowed him to visit with his neighbors frequently. Dean was an avid card player and especially enjoyed Euchre and playing Bingo.
He is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Franklin) Wescott of Lubbock, TX and Laurie (Joe) Kehres of Ontario; a son, Timothy Crawford of Mansfield; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Campbell of Ontario; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry "Geraldine" Crawford; and a brother, Gerald Crawford.
Private family services will be observed. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ontario United Methodist Church or Hospice of North Central Ohio.
