Dean L. Davidson
Lexington - Dean L. Davidson, 85, passed away at home following a long illness. Dean married the love of his life, Sally Zeger Davidson. Together they had three children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Dean is survived by his children Shelley (Kevin) Siefert, Jamey (Tinker) Davidson, and Tracie (Tim) Green; his grandchildren Bill Culler, Josh (Samantha) Davidson, Blair Sparkman, and Adena Siefert; and his great-grandchildren Ian, Jason, Conner, Soleia, and Oliver; his siblings Don (Mary) Davidson, Norma Brindle, Shirley (Butch) Stiteler, Vicki (Marty) Breitinger, Carol (Ed) Eicher, Karen (Edd) Dunlap, Roger (Gayle) Davidson.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Sally, his parents James & Mary Davidson, his siblings Sandra, Joyce, Larry and Marilyn.
Please do not send flowers, instead donate to Ohio LIONS Eye Research Foundation (4074 Hoover Road, Grove City, OH 43123).
Published in the News Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020