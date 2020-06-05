Deanna Carol Tillman
Mansfield - Deanna Carol Tillman, 57, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Deanna was born October 24, 1962 in Mansfield, the youngest daughter to Albert Bradley and Janice Hughes Bradley. She held a few different jobs over the years but found her passion when she became a STNA. Deanna loved and strived to help anyone that she could, especially her clients, family, and friends. She enjoyed her Coco-cola with lots of ice and Kroger cinnamon donuts. Deanna had a heart of gold and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Fred Rose, Jr., Jon-Paul (Dawn) Conley, Whitney (Brian) Cornell, Kimberly (Matthew) Flatter, and Douglas (Kcee) Tillman; grandchildren, Dylan, Carlee, Taylor, Alexa, Mandisa, Leandra, Isabell, Aunalyssa, Douglas, Michael, Ethan, and Colton; her mother, Janice Bradley; her mother-in-law, Nanette Blevins; sisters, Michele Bradley and Athea Dean; sister-in-law, Jackie Manici; many nieces and nephews; and longtime friends, Jason Webber and Loretta Thompson.
Deanna was preceded in death by her father, Albert Bradley; father-in-law, Robert "Bob" Blevins; her devoted husband and soul-mate, Raymond "Doug" Tillman; and her and Doug's beloved cat, Buddy.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.