Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Deb L. (Bowen) Spriestersbach


1953 - 2020
Deb L. (Bowen) Spriestersbach Obituary
Deb L. (Bowen) Spriestersbach

Lexington - Deb L. (Bowen) Spriestersbach, 66, of Lexington, left this life at 8:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 while Rick held her hand at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after declining health the last four years. Deb was born on December 11, 1953 in Mansfield, Ohio to Gary and June Bowen.

Deb graduated from Malabar High School in 1971. She met Rick in 1972 at the old Dale Muths Restaurant, and the two married on July 21, 1973. Deb retired after 37 years from MedCentral, now OhioHealth Mansfield due to her declining health. Deb was very much a people person and loved her co-workers. Deb also loved to travel and take cruises.

Deb is survived by her husband of 47 years, Rick; her son, Heath of Columbus; her sister-in-law, Kathy Bowen of Delaware; nieces, Casey (Alex) Lowery of Mansfield and Emily Bowen of Cincinnati; sister-in-law, Sami Bowen of Baltimore; and another niece, Shannon Bowen also of Baltimore; many great friends; and special friends, John and Kay Hoppers, Carolyn Markworth both of Columbus, and Sherry Matuck.

Preceded in death by her parents; a beloved son, Gabe; and her brothers, Keith Bowen and Greg Bowen.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-6:00 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Rev. Dr. Faith Proietti will officiate the memorial service following at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Richland County Humane Society.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
