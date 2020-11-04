1/1
Debbie Kanzig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Kanzig

Stoneville, NC - Debbie Lynn Kanzig, 65, of Stoneville NC passed away November 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born July 24, 1955 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late David and Mary Kinsey. In 1974, Debbie married her loving husband, Randy Jay Kanzig who survives.

Debbie was a loving wife and mother to her two children, Andrew (Kerrie Fineran) Kanzig of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Kimberly (Brandon) Norman of Eden, North Carolina. She was the proudest granny to three handsome grandsons, Alastair Kanzig, Kayden Norman, and Braylon Norman. Her family was her passion. She is also survived by her sisters Helen (Ralph) Kanzig of Loudonville, Ohio, Rena Deaner of Shelby, Ohio, Mary Nease of Tennessee, and a brother Robert (Theresa) Kinsey of Shelby, Ohio.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father and mother David Wayland Kinsey and Mary Barrowman Kinsey as well as her brother Daniel Kinsey.

At Debbie's request, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to North Carolina Families United in memory of Debbie Kanzig at 795 Boone Station Drive. Burlington, NC 27215.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boone & Cooke Funeral Service
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC 27289
(336) 623-3141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boone & Cooke Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved