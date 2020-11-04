Debbie Kanzig



Stoneville, NC - Debbie Lynn Kanzig, 65, of Stoneville NC passed away November 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born July 24, 1955 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late David and Mary Kinsey. In 1974, Debbie married her loving husband, Randy Jay Kanzig who survives.



Debbie was a loving wife and mother to her two children, Andrew (Kerrie Fineran) Kanzig of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Kimberly (Brandon) Norman of Eden, North Carolina. She was the proudest granny to three handsome grandsons, Alastair Kanzig, Kayden Norman, and Braylon Norman. Her family was her passion. She is also survived by her sisters Helen (Ralph) Kanzig of Loudonville, Ohio, Rena Deaner of Shelby, Ohio, Mary Nease of Tennessee, and a brother Robert (Theresa) Kinsey of Shelby, Ohio.



Debbie was preceded in death by her father and mother David Wayland Kinsey and Mary Barrowman Kinsey as well as her brother Daniel Kinsey.



At Debbie's request, no service will be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to North Carolina Families United in memory of Debbie Kanzig at 795 Boone Station Drive. Burlington, NC 27215.









