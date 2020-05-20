|
|
Deborah Angel (Parrett) Schultz
Mansfield - Deborah Angel (Parrett) Schultz, 73, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, joining her Lord and savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. She was born June 19, 1947 in Loundonville, Ohio to the late Samuel Parrett & Marguerite (Washburn) Parrett.
Deborah has been a resident of Ohio her entire life, spending the past 25 years in Mansfield. She worked many jobs, including a caregiver, a clerk at Weiss Pharmacy in Ashland, and several jobs in Mansfield. She really enjoyed her years living and working on a dairy farm. Deborah was a huge Elvis fan. She was very artistic and painted many murals, including a huge mural project in Mapleton Elementary's library. She loved to sew and make dolls for family members and others.
She leaves behind two sons, Jeff (Iva) Hall of Nova, and Matt Hall (Lacey Fulton) of Mansfield, four cherished grandchildren, Brooke McCaslin, Taylor Hall, Jaden Hall and Camryn Hall. Deborah was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Schultz, a brother, Michael Parrett of Wichita Falls, Texas and a sister, Becky Wilhelm of Sugar Creek, Ohio.
Private services will be held. Eastman Funeral Home, New London is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020