Deborah E. Arehart
Lexington - Deborah E. Arehart, 67, of Lexington passed away February 25, 2019 in Lexington Court Care Center.
She was born November 8, 1951 in Mansfield to Robert and Margaret (Callahan) Arehart.
A lifelong resident, Debbie enjoyed her work at Newhope and spending time with her roommate Jeannie. She also loved music and singing. Debbie had so many favorite people in her life who cared and loved her. Our family would like to thank Newhope Industries, Mickie's Creative Options and Rem of Ohio.
She is survived by sisters Susan (Michael) Johnson of Pagosa Springs, CO, Catherine (Bruce) Bachelder of Lexington, OH, and Laura (Jeffrey) Carter Lexington, OH; 7 nieces and nephews; 6 great-nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret Arehart on September 16, 2018 and Robert Arehart on January 9, 2019.
A graveside memorial service for Margaret, Robert and Deborah will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 4 pm in Lexington Cemetery. Pastor Doug Kauffman will speak.
Memorial contributions in memory of the Areharts may be made to Hilltop Community Church or Lexington Grace Brethren Church.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019