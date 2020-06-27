Deborah J. Meister
Mansfield - Deborah J. Meister (Meeker)was born November 5, 1954 and passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 after a long fight with Alzheimer's Disease.
Debbie as most called her, was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Debbie was a talented writer, and had many articles of hers posted in the local newspaper. In her younger years, she was a model for both Frisch's Big Boy and Cedar Point. She was a knock out when she was younger and grew into a timeless, elegant beauty, with a style and grace that was unparalleled! Debbie valued her family and her faith above all. She never met a stranger and always stood up for what she believed in, even if she had to stand alone! Her integrity, and strength of character is her legacy.
Debbie, loved to help others! She always wanted to be a counselor... and always gave the best advice! In the mid stages of her disease she decided she wanted to share her story with the world. So, with the help of her daughter, they began sharing her journey and she acquired a massive following of supporters from all over the globe! Debbie fought courageously, gave of herself freely in hopes that her story could help someone else!!!
This is who she was, and who she will always be... she was a wonderful person, selfless and kind. She will never be forgotten!!
Debbie is preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Ruth Meeker; brother, David James Meeker; both maternal and paternal grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her father, Gerald E. Meeker of Huron, Ohio; aunt, Carolyn Bartlome (Keith) of Vermilion; husband, Randy L. Meister of Mansfield Ohio; daughters, LaLania J., Loretta (Leo) of Mansfield Ohio, Sherry D. Gatten (John) and Shannon R. Meister all of Mansfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Danielle Shambaugh (Tyler), Julia Litt, Trinity Gatten, Zachariah, Loretta, Nicholas Gatten, and Allie Shambaugh; stepbrother, Thomas Millner (Melanie) of North Carolina; stepsister, Tammy Milner (Rick) of Maryland; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at a later date, which will be announced by the family. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.