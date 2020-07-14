Deborah Kay Romans
Mansfield - Deborah Kay Romans, 62, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence. Born October 5, 1957 in Orrville, Ohio, she was the daughter of Charles Shilling, Sr. and Juanita (Dawson) Shilling.
A homemaker, Deborah was the glue of the family and loved family gatherings. She was a kind person who would help anyone in need. She enjoyed animals, plants, cleaning her house, shopping and collecting owls.
She is survived by her husband, James Romans; her daughter, Crystal Cottrell; her sons, Everett Cottrell and Cecil Cottrell (Courtney Hall); her brothers, Charles Shilling and Richard Shilling; numerous grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Thursday.
