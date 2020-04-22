|
Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Bogner Hoffman
Mansfield - Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Bogner Hoffman, 54, of Mansfield passed away at Liberty Nursing Center of Mansfield on Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020 after an extended illness. She spent the last few weeks surrounded by her loving family.
Debbie was born on February 16, 1966 to George and Barbara (Thierlein) Bogner in Mansfield, Ohio. She was a 1984 graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School and Diversified Health Occupations Program. During her high school years, she worked as a pharmacy tech at Peoples Hospital and then later at MedCentral Hospital. She also studied at University of Akron and rang kettle bells for the Salvation Army during the Christmas season.
She married Bob Hoffman on July 1, 1989 and they spent 30 wonderful years together. Debbie was a member of Diamond Hills Baptist Church and later a member of Real Life Community Church.
Debbie had a great love for animals. She rescued many cats and dogs over the years. Even as a child she would bring home neighborhood animals. She is survived by two dogs, Phatty and Harley; five cats, Butterbean, Yoda, Skittles, Whitey and Baby. Debbie and Bob enjoyed camping, fishing, motorcycle races and biking. They would go on weekend bike tours and camp along the way. She absolutely loved her special "girls trips" with her mother, sister and niece to Disney World. From birth, Debbie was always determined and defiant. She kept her family guessing continually and was a sneaky ginger haired girl. She often went as "Bedorah" just to mess with people. She had a cantankerous side that her family grew to love.
Debbie leaves behind her mother, Barb Bogner; two sisters, Amy (Scott) Shrader and Beth (Jason) Leppo; brother, Shaun (Amber) Bogner; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Julie and Donald Eyerly all of Mansfield; plus four nieces, four nephews and eight great-nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in March of 2020; her father, George Bogner; sister, Heidi Lowe in 2019; maternal grandparents, Robert and Thalia Thierlein; and paternal grandparents, Peter and Eva Bogner.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Liberty Nursing Center and especially her aide, Amy for her extra gentle care during Debbie's final hours. Additional heartfelt thanks also to Hospice Nurse, Wendy from Interim Healthcare Hospice of Newark and Madison Township Rescue Squad for the wonderful care given to Debbie and Bob.
A graveside service will be held at a later date for both Debbie and Bob. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020