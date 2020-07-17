Deborah Slagle
Mansfield - Deborah Melissa Slagle, age 64, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at her home, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Deborah was born in Columbus City, IN on September 16, 1955, to Jack and Linda (Elkins) Murrell and they preceded her in death.
Deborah was once married to Leon Mosley, and together they had three children: Neil (Heather) Mosley of Bucyrus, Tonya Mosley Mullet of Mansfield, and Amanda (José Vasquez) Mosley of Willard. Deborah was also once married to Jr. Slagle and together they had a son Emmanuel Slagle of Bucyrus. Deborah is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, her Brother Tommie Murrell of Mansfield, her aunt Kat Patton of Marion, her uncle Earl Murrell of Morral, and her lifelong friend Ray Witten.
Deborah was also preceded in death by her brother Roger Murrell, and her sister, Janet Murrell.
Deborah attended Mt. Zion and Wynford high school and spent most of her time raising her four children. She loved going to church and had a passion for singing and even wrote her own songs. She had a unique style and loved to get dressed up for any occasion, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to Port Clinton and East Harbor with her family.
Funeral services for Deborah Slagle will be at 1:00pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Rev. Carl Angel. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery.
Visitations for Deborah will be held from 10:00am to 1:00pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Lucas-Batton funeral home prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the Family of Deborah Slagle and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com