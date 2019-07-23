Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Debra Ann Alexander


1959 - 2019
Debra Ann Alexander Obituary
Debra Ann Alexander

Fredericktown - Debra Ann Alexander, 59, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 20, 2019, at Morrow County Hospital in Mount Gilead, Ohio. She was born September 17, 1959, in Logan, West Virginia, one of five children of Donald Joe and Lillie Mae (Price) Waggoner.

She was the owner of Alexander Details-a custom drapery company. In the 1990s, she completed many drapery projects for the Parade of Homes in Columbus. In addition to sewing, Debbie enjoyed traveling with her husband and biking. She was an animal lover with a special place in her heart for cats, dogs and horses. Horseback riding was one of her favorite activities.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Jerry "Bill" Alexander; mother, Lillie Conn of Fredericktown; son, Jason Beard of Panama City, FL; daughter, Stacie Alexander and her husband, Phillip Dinovo of Columbus; two grandchildren, Kaylee and Jordan; four siblings, Nora (Larry) Wade of Fredericktown, Shari (David) Yaney of Shelby, Donnie Waggoner Terman of FL and Robbie Waggoner Terman of Lucas; mother-in-law, Dixie Alexander of Melbourne, FL; sister-in-law, Kelly (John) Wilkinson of Middletown, OH; brother-in-law, Steve (Terri) Alexander of Urbana, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Waggoner and father-in-law, Jerry Alexander I.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Clifford Earl Tackett officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 23, 2019
