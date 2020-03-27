|
|
Debra Carlin
Mansfield - Debra Kay Carlin, of the Waterford in Mansfield, passed away March 25, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was 69.
Deb was born August 6, 1950, the daughter of Robert & Marjorie (Snow) Carlin in Mt. Vernon. She graduated from Clear Fork High School and earned her bachelor's degree in education from The Ohio State University. Debra returned to her alma mater and taught 6th grade social studies in Clear Fork Schools for over 30 years.
Deb loved traveling to new destinations and having new experiences around the world. She visited 6 of the 7 continents and enjoyed over 50 cruises. She was a member of the Palmyra Church of Christ. Her kind & loving spirit will be missed.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Bob & Diana Carlin of Bellville; nephews Joel Carlin (Chelsea Hershner) of Gig Harbor, WA, and Zac Carlin of Bellville; great-nephew Carter Carlin; great-niece Rylee Hershner; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents.
The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is handling private services for her family including burial in Shauck Cemetery near Johnsville officiated by Evangelist Troy Northrop. Contributions to Jefferson Twp Bellville Fire Department or Palmyra Church of Christ may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085 Mansfield OH 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Debra's family and encourage you to share a memory with them and watch her tribute video at
SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 27, 2020