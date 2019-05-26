|
|
Debra Loveless
Shelby - Debra A. Loveless age 59, resident of Shelby, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Ohio Health Shelby.
Born November 4, 1959 in Ashland, KY to Allen and Anna (Skaggs) Oakley, she had been a Mansfield resident for the majority of her life, before moving to Shelby in 2014. Debra had enjoyed bowling, watching her soaps and game shows, listening to county music, as well as drinking and socializing with her friends. Above all, she cherished her family and loved to take care of them.
Debra is survived by her four children, Kristina (Jonathan) Mapes of Mansfield, Sara Newlon of Mansfield, David Loveless of Shelby, Robert (Cassie) Loveless of Bellville; five grandchildren, Matthew, Heidi, Logan, Jerry and Issy; five siblings, Ike Oakley of Olivehill, KY, John Oakley of Mansfield, Stephanie Oakley of Kearns, UT, Angie (Alvin) French of Mansfield, Lorie (Savalas) Taylor of Mansfield; her mother Anna (Skaggs) Oakley; numerous nieces, nephew and other relatives.
In addition to her father Allen, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Mike Loveless; sister Daffenie Ison and brother Woody Oakley.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM. Pastor Gary Lambert will officiate with internment held in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the form of donation to Barkdull Funeral Home to offset funeral costs.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on May 26, 2019