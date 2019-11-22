|
Debra Lynn Brown
Germantown,TN - Debra Brown left her earthly home after a short illness on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 in Germantown, Tennessee. A resident of Milton, Florida, Debra spent most of her life in Mansfield, Ohio and was an art teacher and guidance counselor in the Mansfield City Schools and the
Foundation Academy Charter School.
In Milton, she was the Law and General Librarian at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility. The beautiful white-sandy beaches and emerald waters of the Florida panhandle were her "happy place."
A 1973 graduate of Malabar High School, Debra graduated from The Ohio State University and received her master's degree at the University of Dayton and other post-graduate work at Akron and Ashland Universities. Her inspirations for an education career were her Aunt, Ann Kopcial, a teacher in Madison and Galion Schools and Uncle, William Kopcial, coach, teacher, and guidance counselor in Madison Schools.
Proceeded in death by her daughter Shannon R. Rose, her parents Walter & Darlene Kopcial, her Grandparents Ralph & Sadie Smith and Jacob and Mary Kopcial.
Debra leaves the loves of her life her Granddaughters Mikaela Brown, Mercedes Rose, and Infiniti Rose, her siblings Dennis and Ruth Kopcial, Douglas Kopcial and Donald Kopcial. She leaves a nephew Timothy Kopcial, a son in law Eddie Rose, her Aunt, Shirley Smith, cousins, and many dear friends and former students.
A Celebration of Life is being planned in Mansfield, OH on her birthday January 20th, 2020 at Foundation Academy.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019