Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
Foundation Academy
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Lynn Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Lynn Brown Obituary
Debra Lynn Brown

Germantown,TN - Debra Brown left her earthly home after a short illness on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 in Germantown, Tennessee. A resident of Milton, Florida, Debra spent most of her life in Mansfield, Ohio and was an art teacher and guidance counselor in the Mansfield City Schools and the

Foundation Academy Charter School.

In Milton, she was the Law and General Librarian at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility. The beautiful white-sandy beaches and emerald waters of the Florida panhandle were her "happy place."

A 1973 graduate of Malabar High School, Debra graduated from The Ohio State University and received her master's degree at the University of Dayton and other post-graduate work at Akron and Ashland Universities. Her inspirations for an education career were her Aunt, Ann Kopcial, a teacher in Madison and Galion Schools and Uncle, William Kopcial, coach, teacher, and guidance counselor in Madison Schools.

Proceeded in death by her daughter Shannon R. Rose, her parents Walter & Darlene Kopcial, her Grandparents Ralph & Sadie Smith and Jacob and Mary Kopcial.

Debra leaves the loves of her life her Granddaughters Mikaela Brown, Mercedes Rose, and Infiniti Rose, her siblings Dennis and Ruth Kopcial, Douglas Kopcial and Donald Kopcial. She leaves a nephew Timothy Kopcial, a son in law Eddie Rose, her Aunt, Shirley Smith, cousins, and many dear friends and former students.

A Celebration of Life is being planned in Mansfield, OH on her birthday January 20th, 2020 at Foundation Academy.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -