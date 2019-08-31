|
|
Debra Mae Fields
Mansfield - Debra Mae Fields, 62, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Debra was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 1, 1956. She was the daughter of Robert and Ila (Hall) Isenhart.
Debra loved others with an unconditional, unyielding love and was the most selfless person who always put the needs of others before her own. She always saw the good in everyone, she was very generous, and was always offering to help others. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic Faith. Debra loved attending church and fellowshipping with her church family. Debra was a prayer warrior and found it an honor to pray for others. Debra's favorite job of many over the years was in Carlise, Ohio at Fairview Homes where she worked with people with developmental disabilities. She found joy in cooking, fishing, camping, shopping and playing with her dogs, Honey Bun and Billy Bob.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Sarah) Maxwell; a stepson, George Fields; her grandchildren, Rome Carte, Amy (Michael) Suttles, Christopher Fields, Morgan Keener and Devin Keener; her great-grandchildren, Landon Suttles, Michael Suttles, and Christopher Fields; a sister, Doris (Dale) Evans; her nieces and nephews; and her loving church family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 30 years, Virgil Fields; a brother, Robert Isenhart Jr.; and a stepson, Joseph W. Fields.
There will be no public services observed. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve Debra's family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 31, 2019