Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Mae Fields


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Mae Fields Obituary
Debra Mae Fields

Mansfield - Debra Mae Fields, 62, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Debra was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 1, 1956. She was the daughter of Robert and Ila (Hall) Isenhart.

Debra loved others with an unconditional, unyielding love and was the most selfless person who always put the needs of others before her own. She always saw the good in everyone, she was very generous, and was always offering to help others. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic Faith. Debra loved attending church and fellowshipping with her church family. Debra was a prayer warrior and found it an honor to pray for others. Debra's favorite job of many over the years was in Carlise, Ohio at Fairview Homes where she worked with people with developmental disabilities. She found joy in cooking, fishing, camping, shopping and playing with her dogs, Honey Bun and Billy Bob.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Sarah) Maxwell; a stepson, George Fields; her grandchildren, Rome Carte, Amy (Michael) Suttles, Christopher Fields, Morgan Keener and Devin Keener; her great-grandchildren, Landon Suttles, Michael Suttles, and Christopher Fields; a sister, Doris (Dale) Evans; her nieces and nephews; and her loving church family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 30 years, Virgil Fields; a brother, Robert Isenhart Jr.; and a stepson, Joseph W. Fields.

There will be no public services observed. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve Debra's family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now