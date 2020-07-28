1/1
Debra Ruth Kasper-Kerr
Debra Ruth Kasper-Kerr

Lexington - Debra Ruth Kasper-Kerr, age 64, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Debra was born on March 10, 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the beloved daughter of Robert "Bob" and Marilyn (Cervik) Kasper who survive her. Debra was a 1974 graduate of Normandy High School. Debra relocated to Mansfield with her family in 1976, and she continued her education at North Central Technical College, receiving her degree in Early Childhood Education. Debra was a member of the First Congregational Church, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #408, and the Ladies Shrine Club.

In addition to her parents, Debra leaves behind her beloved husband, Peter Kerr; her brother, Michael (Linda) Kasper; her beloved fur baby, Bella; and a very special and dear Aunt Barbara.

A very special thank you to Southern Care Hospice for the devotion and love given to Debra, as well as Mansfield Memorial Homes.

Debra will be laid to rest in Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent, Ohio. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve Debra's family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
